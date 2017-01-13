Franklin PD searching for suspect in back-to-back robberies

Franklin police are searching for a man in connection to two back-to-back robberies.

In both cases, a man armed with a handgun demanded money from the clerks.

The first robbery happened at the Dollar General on Hillsboro Road just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

While officers were heading to that scene, a call came in about a second robbery at the Goodwill store next door.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Witnesses told police the suspect was a light-skinned black male with a beard. He was wearing a gray and white striped hoodie.

The Franklin Police Department is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information in these robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin PD at 615-794-2513 or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

