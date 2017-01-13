2 Franklin County students arrested for alleged school threats

Two Franklin County High School students have been arrested for allegedly making threats about a school shooting over social media.

The two teens, 16 and 17 years old, were arrested Friday morning and are charged in the juvenile court system with conspiring to commit an act of terrorism.

Police said pictures and messages about the threat were sent to other students via social media.

A detention hearing was held Friday morning. Police have seized computers and cellphones for evidence.

Classes were held as scheduled on Friday. School officials say there is no present threat or danger to the school.

The arrests stemmed from a joint investigation by the Winchester Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

