Man injured in shooting near south Nashville apartments

Police are working to identify the gunman who shot someone on Charles E. Davis Boulevard in south Nashville.

The victim was shot while standing outside between some apartment buildings around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The man told police he never saw who shot him.

Police think the shooter was near the dumpsters. They have not released a description of the gunman. 

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is expected to live.

Detectives are talking to the victim at the hospital.

