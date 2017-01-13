Man injured in shooting near south Nashville apartments

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

Police are working to identify the gunman who shot someone on Charles E. Davis Boulevard in south Nashville.

The victim was shot while standing outside between some apartment buildings around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The man told police he never saw who shot him.

Police think the shooter was near the dumpsters. They have not released a description of the gunman.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is expected to live.

Detectives are talking to the victim at the hospital.

