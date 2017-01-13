Man breaks in, steals jewelry from Donelson thrift store

Police say the robbery happened around 6 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

Police say a man broke into the Southern Thrift Store on Old Lebanon Pike around 6 a.m. Friday.

The man reportedly broke through the glass front door and stole several pieces of jewelry.

Police and store managers are taking inventory of what's missing.

According to investigators, the surveillance video captured footage of the suspect, who appears to be a white man with a shaved head wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.