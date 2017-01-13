Man breaks in, steals jewelry from Donelson thrift store - WSMV Channel 4

Man breaks in, steals jewelry from Donelson thrift store


Police say the robbery happened around 6 a.m. Friday. (WSMV) Police say the robbery happened around 6 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man broke into the Southern Thrift Store on Old Lebanon Pike around 6 a.m. Friday.

The man reportedly broke through the glass front door and stole several pieces of jewelry.

Police and store managers are taking inventory of what's missing.

According to investigators, the surveillance video captured footage of the suspect, who appears to be a white man with a shaved head wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.

