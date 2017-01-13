Austin Peay snaps 11-game skid, beats SIU Edwardsville in OT

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Josh Robinson scored 26 points and John Murry added 23, and Austin Peay edged SIU Edwardsville 83-81 in overtime on Thursday night to snap its 11-game losing streak.

The game was tied at 72 before Jared Savage made a layup and Robinson scored two jumpers to give the Governors a 78-73 lead with 28 seconds left in the extra period. Burak Eslik made three of four free throws to pull the Cougars to 79-76 with 14 seconds to go.

Murry and Savage each made a pair of free throws, and Eslik hit a 3 at the buzzer to cap the scoring.

Austin Peay (5-13, 1-3 Ohio Valley) shot just 4 of 20 from long range, but forced 21 turnovers.

Eslik finished with 20 points to lead SIU Edwardsville (5-13, 0-4). Keenan Simmons added 15 points, including a layup with six seconds left to tie it at 70 and force overtime.

