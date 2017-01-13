Predators knock Tuukka Rask out of game, beat Bruins 2-1

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night after Bruins' All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the game.

Rask, named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career, lasted only 12:49. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner came in having won his last two starts, but took a puck off a shot by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi off the bottom right of his mask near his jaw and neck.

Rask immediately shook off his right glove and pulled his mask off. Once he got up, Rask skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre.

Austin Watson also scored a goal for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 35 to improve to 4-3-1.

Torey Krug scored a power-play goal for Boston.

