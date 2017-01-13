Belmont holds off Morehead St., moves to 4-0 in Ohio Valley

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Evan Bradds scored 32 points and added 10 rebounds as Belmont maintained its spotless conference record with an 84-78 win over Morehead State on Thursday night.

Nick Smith hit six 3-pointers and added 24 points for the Bruins (10-4, 4-0 Ohio Valley), while Dylan Windler chipped in 14 points and nine boards.

Belmont has won six-in-a-row overall and currently holds a one-game lead over Tennessee State in the Ohio Valley East Division standings.

Morehead State led 56-53 with 13:47 left, but Smith scored five straight to give Belmont the lead which they held the rest of the way. An Austin Luke 3 made it 75-65 in favor of the Bruins with 6:36 left, and Belmont kept the Eagles (6-11, 2-2) at arm's length for the remainder of the night.

Xavier Moon scored 18 points and Lamontray Harris added 17 to lead Morehead State.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.