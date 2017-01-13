Metro officer shot in line of duty honored at Preds game

Metro Nashville Police Officer Terrance McBride was shot in the line of duty in December. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro Nashville Police Officer Terrance McBride was honored at the Predators game on Thursday night.

McBride was greeted with a standing ovation at the game while he was honored for his heroism after being shot in the line of duty in December.

The police department said McBride is "on the mend" and "sincerely thanks Nashvillians for the well wishes."

The 28-year-old officer was attacked by a suspect in a motel room on East Trinity Lane. The suspect later killed himself.

The Predators ended up beating the Bruins 2-1.

Thanks to Sean Henry & @PredsNHL for hosting Officer Terrance McBride tonight. Officer McBride is on the mend after being shot in Dec. pic.twitter.com/QX72kTVwjh — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2017

Officer McBride will be recognized for his heroism during @PredsNHL game v Boston. He sincerely thanks Nashvillians for the well wishes. pic.twitter.com/7gb0dJkRiA — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2017

A humbling standing ovation in appreciation of Officer McBride in #Smashville. Thank you @PredsNHL and Preds fans! pic.twitter.com/54gKdAwT4g — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2017

Great night for Officer McBride and the @PredsNHL Preds 2 Bruins 1 pic.twitter.com/nJcZoS4lv1 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2017

