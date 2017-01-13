Metro officer shot in line of duty honored at Preds game - WSMV Channel 4

Metro officer shot in line of duty honored at Preds game

Posted: Updated:
Metro Nashville Police Officer Terrance McBride was shot in the line of duty in December. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Metro Nashville Police Officer Terrance McBride was shot in the line of duty in December. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Hockey fans gave Officer Terrance McBride a standing ovation. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Hockey fans gave Officer Terrance McBride a standing ovation. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Nashville Police Officer Terrance McBride was honored at the Predators game on Thursday night.

McBride was greeted with a standing ovation at the game while he was honored for his heroism after being shot in the line of duty in December.

The police department said McBride is "on the mend" and "sincerely thanks Nashvillians for the well wishes."

The 28-year-old officer was attacked by a suspect in a motel room on East Trinity Lane. The suspect later killed himself.

The Predators ended up beating the Bruins 2-1.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Metro officer shot in line of duty honored at Preds gameMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.