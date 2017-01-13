2 injured in officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in Kingsport.

Two troopers stopped a car on Interstate 26 near mile marker 6.

According to the TBI, one of the people inside of the car pulled out a weapon, which is when shots were fired.

Two people inside the car were taken to the hospital. It's unclear how serious their injuries are.

None of the troopers were injured in the shooting.

TBI agents and forensic scientists are gathering evidence and collecting interviews, which they will share with the district attorney general.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.