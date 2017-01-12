Young pilot known for transcontinental flight recovering from crash

Collin McDonald, the only person on board a plane that crashed Wednesday in Smith County, is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

The Middle Tennessee State University honors student was flying the four-seater Maule MX-7-160 aircraft he nicknamed "Molly," known for its ability to take off and land on short grass strips.

Last year, 23-year-old McDonald flew more than 6,500 miles in that same plane during a transcontinental flight.

Channel 4 spoke to McDonald's mother, Lorrie McDonald, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition and is waiting for surgery.

"He basically hit the bar that's in the front of the airplane," she said. "His face hit that. It's basically broken all the bones in his face. And so we're awaiting a plastic surgery team, and they're going to have to reconstruct his face."

McDonald's mother says he likely has a broken ankle as well. She says she believes the accident was weather-related.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

