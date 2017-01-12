Police ID pedestrian struck, killed near Talbot's Corner

The victim was dead when first responders arrived on the scene. (WSMV)

A driver could face criminal charges after allegedly killing a pedestrian in East Nashville on Thursday night.

Police said 47-year-old William Smith was hit by a 2005 Honda Accord while crossing East Trinity Lane near Meridian Street just after 9 p.m.

The driver, 19-year-old Isaiah Bowman, was in a lane of traffic that was slowing down for Smith as he crossed the road, according to police.

When the cars in front of him slowed down, Bowman reportedly drove into the middle turn lane to try to bypass the traffic, which is when Smith was hit.

Bowman went on to hit a brick mailbox and a metal fence. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries.

Sheila Patton owns the business that was hit during the crash.

"I'm trying to keep customers safe, so we're going to have to do something about it," Patton said. "I wish they would put in a blinking light or something just to caution people that this is a funny area, so just be careful when you come through here."

Police said Smith was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. He died at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time if Bowman will face charges. Police said Bowman did not appear to be impaired but may have made an illegal pass when he swerved around the other cars.

When the investigation is complete, the information will be sent to the district attorney's office for prosecutors to determine if there is enough evidence to press charges.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.