Portions of website shut down due to human trafficking allegations

A number of law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee use Backpage.com to help find predators for sting operations. (WSMV)

Portions of a website that some people use to find prostitutes and escorts is shutdown.

But some agencies are concerned it could lead to more undetected sex crimes in Tennessee.

TBI investigators said the website censoring the adult section is a good thing, but it won't stop the problem.

"It's just basically an online bulletin board of sorts," said TBI spokesman Josh DeVine.

Backpage.com looks like a simple website, but according to investigators, 71 percent of all suspected child sex trafficking reports are related to that site.

"We know beyond a shadow of doubt that that was a place folks were going to purchase illicit sex and in some cases sex with minors," DeVine said.

In August, because of that site the TBI executed its most significant human trafficking operation to date.

They charged 41 people, half of them police say were men attempting to have sex with a child.

"We can't talk about shutting down websites or arresting our way out of the problem, we really got to get to the heart of the issue," DeVine said.

This week, Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. held a Senate hearing charging Backpage with creating a lucrative marketplace that makes child sex trafficking easier.

Backpage denies the allegations, but did censor their adult section, claiming government censorship.

Now that those sections are blocked, many wonder if police have way to find the perpetrators and arrest them.

The TBI says they do because there are different websites that already exist that the predators will move to.

"They are now taking that business elsewhere, because unfortunately there are other dark corners of the internet where that activity is happening right now," DeVine said.

Over the past year in Middle Tennessee, police sting operations have arrested an Austin Peay baseball coach, a Hunters Lane teacher, Vanderbilt football player and a Fairview police detective using Backpage.

Prosecutors have alleged that more than 90 percent of Backpage's revenue, millions of dollars each month, comes from adult escort ads that use coded language and nude photos to offer sex for money.

