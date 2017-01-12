New guidelines say 80 percent of peanut allergies now preventable

New research confirms peanut allergies have quadrupled in the last 15 years.

New guidelines released by the National Institute of Health are expected to dramatically slow that trend.

Recent scientific research has demonstrated that introducing foods containing peanuts during infancy, as early as four to six months, can prevent the development of a peanut allergy later in life.

The clinical trials followed 600 infants and showed that regular peanut consumption through age 5 led to an 81 percent reduction in the development of peanut allergy.

"That's thousands and thousands of kids we can potentially save from developing this allergy," said Dr. Jon Hemler, a Vanderbilt Asthma, Sinus, Allergy Program pediatric allergist and developer of the Vanderbilt food allergy research center.

Hemler said his clinic at Vanderbilt has been ahead of the curve on this, testing at-risk children and introducing peanuts to at-risk children in it pediatric allergy clinic.

Hemler said the skin rash eczema is a key risk factor for allergies.

If a child's skin is clear, he said it is safe to start feeding them peanuts in specific ways.

"Any patients that have either no eczema or mild to moderate eczema can safely introduce peanut to their infants at home around age six months," Hemler added. "You take two teaspoons of peanut butter and two teaspoons of hot water together, let it cool, and put a little bit on the lips. Wait 10 minutes, then give the rest."

Peanut allergies are the most common food allergies in children and one of the most dangerous, often landing children in the emergency room.

Peanuts are often found in candy, granola bars, cookies and sandwiches.

Reading labels is a heavy burden for parents.

Allergic reactions can go from hives or a rash on the face, to full-blown anaphylaxis, or swelling of the lips, tongue, throat and trouble breathing.

Click here to read the full NIH guidelines.

