Vanderbilt study: Top 5 changes for better long-term health

You know what to do. Exercise. Limit the junk food. Get enough sleep.

But if you could make one change to make the most positive impact on your health, which would you choose?

Vanderbilt's Health and Wellness team evaluated and ranked a list of 10 lifestyle behaviors: nonsmoking, strength training, aerobic exercise, low-fat intake, avoiding unhealthy snacks, eating a regular breakfast, consuming whole grain breads, increased intake of fruits/vegetables, seat belts, and adequate sleep.

While all are good for better health, the team identified the top five as having the most long-term impact.

Eating a low-fat diet Aerobic exercise Nonsmoking Seat belt use Adequate sleep.

“People can get paralyzed by so much information. This can provide focus,” said Mary Yarbrough, M.D., MPH, associate professor of Clinical Medicine and executive director of Faculty and Staff Health and Wellness, and the senior author of the study, which was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The study was based on 10 years of data provided by Vanderbilt employees who voluntarily participated in an annual health risk assessment. The researchers examined the data from more than 10,000 Vanderbilt health risk assessments submitted between 2003 and 2012, and matched risk factors to health outcomes across the studied population.

The study's lead author, Daniel Byrne, Director of Quality Improvement and Program Evaluation in the Department of Biostatistics, said the data shows that even small changes can affect health over time.

“If you are sedentary, and begin to exercise one day a week, that benefits significantly the prevention of diabetes,” he said. “You can’t change your age, race or genetic makeup, but you can change what you eat or how much you exercise.”

Yarbrough said one of the most significant findings of the study is the importance of sleep.

“The thing that I most often hear people say about their health that I think we need to educate them about is, ‘I don’t need much sleep.’ We need to remind people that seven to eight hours of sleep is really a good idea.”

The research was supported in part by a grant from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

