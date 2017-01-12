Clarksville contractor charged with theft, fraud, deceptive business practices

A Clarksville contractor is being accused of taking thousands from families and then never doing the work.

Those allegations have led to charges of theft and deceptive business practices.

"It's not right that he can just come and hand you a business card and seem legitimate and just take your money," said Shelly Kursave of Hopkinsville.

Kursave said she hadn't contracted anyone for work before when she reached Donald Givens of Givens Remodeling in Clarksville.

"I would've liked for him to do the gutters and vinyl siding," she said. "I had heard he'd done good work before."

Kursave said she paid Givens $1,700 in July, but by late October and after many calls and texts, no work had been done.

"My heart just dropped because I felt like I had been taken, and money doesn't come quickly for us," she said.

Kursave's not alone in her complaints.

Clarksville police said a man on Storybook Drive reported paying Givens $2,100 in April for work that never started. Then there's retired Command Sgt. Chris Fields who told Channel 4 he paid Givens $22,000 saved from three combat tours. Fields said after payments in April and May of 2016, work on a new garage was barely started.

"It's hard, and you have to work hard for everything you get, and for him to just walk up and take it, it's not okay," Kursave said.

The Kursave and Fields cases have just led to charges against Givens including theft, contractor fraud and deceptive business practices.

Meanwhile, the Clarksville Better Business Bureau has an F rating for Givens Remodeling citing four complaints.

Givens was being held on a $200,000 bond at the Montgomery County Jail. Channel 4 caught up with him at home after he bonded out. He declined to comment on his charges.

