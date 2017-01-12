Audit calls out fiscal review committee for skipped procedures, missed deadlines

A newly released audit is calling out the Tennessee Joint Fiscal Review Committee's management for not taking the necessary measures to prevent errors in possible legislation.

The Joint Fiscal Review Committee is the group of six senators, nine state representative and analysts who assess bills for risk of noncompliance, errors, fraud, waste and abuse. The committee determines how much a possible law will cost taxpayers and how much revenue it will bring the state. They attach those details in a fiscal note.

The audit from the state comptroller says the committee's management team hasn't done formal risk assessments since 2010. It noted the management "has not fulfilled its responsibility to formally and annually assess the committee’s operational and fiscal risks of noncompliance, errors, fraud, waste, and abuse," a problem that was also highlighted in a previous audit.

Two committee directors resigned in the last two years, leaving members without effective oversight.

"We were, if you will, in a down period for a while where we really didn't get much done," said fiscal committee review member Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar.

The audit also highlights that the committee missed deadlines. When a lawmaker drafts a bill, fiscal review has a 10-day window to return a fiscal note outlining the costs and risks associated.

Auditors found that 83 percent of the fiscal notes they reviewed, staff did not complete the note within the 10-day period that is required by state statute. It fiscal review staff an average of 22 days beyond their initial 10-day deadline to complete the fiscal notes.

The comptroller's office also found that some agencies did not return support forms to the fiscal review committee within three business days 70 percent of the time.

The report says, "agencies averaged 11 days beyond the initial 3 business days to provide the forms, which might have contributed to the delays."

"One of the shortages was staff," Shaw said. "We went through a period where we did not have a proper staff or enough people if you will to staff the fiscal review committee to a degree where we could get the turnaround we needed to get."

Shaw also blames a rushed legislative session last year.

"We had last year one of the quickest sessions we've ever had, and so it was kind of hard to get the kind of turnaround that we needed to get," he added.

House Speaker Beth Harwell defended the speed of the 109th session on Thursday, despite some lawmaker's complaints.

"I think we run an efficient and effective state government," Harwell said. "We never leave this place without a balanced budget, and so I would say our fiscal house is very much in order here."

In the rush last year, lawmakers made a costly error that should have been caught by fiscal review among several other committees. Lawmakers passed an underage drinking DUI law that contradicted federal DUI laws. Tennessee was out of compliance because of the law and lawmakers and staff had to come back to Nashville for a three-day special session to change the law. It cost taxpayers about $25,000 per day.

"We all should have caught it to be honest; I should have caught it," Shaw said. "We just looked over some things, fiscal review looked over it. As a legislator, I will take my responsibility that I looked over it. But I don't think it will happen again."

The fiscal review committee had a staff of nine during much of the audit. Committee Chair Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, said that last January they increased the staff to 14.

Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, who was critical of the hurried session and the fiscal review committee's oversight last session, said he is more confident about the staff changes this year.

"I am optimistic that the changes made will accomplish what was intended, which is to get fiscal information quickly to the legislators so they can make decisions," Stewart said.

Click here to read the full findings in the comptroller's report.

