More ex-clients of attorney Andy Allman say their money was stolen

The accusations keep coming against Andy Allman, the Hendersonville attorney arrested Wednesday after the TBI raided his home.

Allman was charged with theft of property. Officials say he pocketed $230,000 from the sale of a client’s home.

"Are we mad? We are hurt,” David Bramble said.

The home belonged to Baylor Bramble's late grandfather. Baylor is the Siegel High School football player who suffered a traumatic brain injury over a year ago.

The Brambles were supposed to get half of the money from the sale, and planned to use it for medical expenses.

“You always ask the question why? But as quickly as you think why, you think people have it a lot worse than us. There was at least a home to be sold,” David Bramble said.

Since Channel 4 first reported Allman’s arrest, we have been flooded with calls and emails from others who say they're out money too.

Their stories are similar. They paid about $4,500 for a retainer fee, and then never heard from Allman again.

“I trusted him. I totally trusted him,” Terri Appleton said.

Appleton didn't lose money, but she said Allman abandoned her during a sexual assault case in which he was representing her.

“It put me into shock and depression,” Appleton said.

She said Allman didn't return phone calls or file motions on time.

“Because he let that go, I don't know if I have a chance or not. I am not going to give up, but don't know if I have that chance,” Appleton said.

Many of Allman's ex-clients don't know where to turn.

They can file a complaint with the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, but there are no guarantees money will be paid back.

“We look at each claim on a case-by-case basis. It depends on the facts of the situation,” said Judy Bond-McKissack with the Lawyers Fund for Client Protection

Fee disputes aren't covered, which is what most clients have complaints about.

“Who is going to trust an attorney now? You think about that,” Appleton said.

The Davidson County District Attorney did not want to go on camera, but Assistant D.A. Jim Milam sent this statement to Channel 4 on Thursday:

In late November, 2016, the District Attorney’s Office received a complaint from the administration of her father’s estate about the apparent disappearance of a significant amount of money which was property of the estate. The District Attorney’s Fraud team investigated the complaint and presented its findings to the Davidson County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment against Andy Allman, the attorney for the estate. On January 11, Allman was arrested at his home in Hendersonville. Allman’s law license was suspended by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court several months ago. Since that time, he has been the subject of complaints from many of his former clients. The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office will assist the TBI and the other law enforcement agencies that are currently investigating Allman for possible criminal activities in those jurisdictions. District Attorney Glenn Funk stated this case illustrates his Office’s commitment to prosecute anyone involved in the commission of crimes against the elderly and their families.

