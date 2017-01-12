Lawmaker proposes adding 'In God We Trust' to license plates - WSMV Channel 4

Lawmaker proposes adding 'In God We Trust' to license plates

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky's license plate already includes the words "In God We Trust." (WSMV) Kentucky's license plate already includes the words "In God We Trust." (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to add something to the state license plates, and his idea is attracting attention.

Rep. Bill Sanderson, R-Kenton, introduced a bill that would include the words "In God We Trust" after his constituents noticed the phrase on driver's cars from neighboring states.

“’In God We Trust' is our national motto. It's on every piece of currency that we use now, so it just kind of was fitting," Sanderson said.

He told Channel 4 that a resident in his district pushed for the phrase after driving around and seeing it on Kentucky tags.

Those four words and their religious implications still raise questions about whether it's constitutional. So far, 19 states approved a similar change.

"Needless to say, other states have already gone through this process, and they had opinions from their attorney generals to rule that it is constitutional and does not go over that boundary of church and state," Sanderson said.

Some Tennesseans agree.

"'In God We Trust' has been on our money a long time, and this country was founded on Christian principles, so I don't think that adding that to a license plate would be a bad thing at all," said Heath Hubbard, of Nashville.

While others believe taxpayer money could be better spent elsewhere.

"I think it's up to the individual to decide if they want to do that, but I feel like the government shouldn't do that, be in a place to tax us into that," said Zach Funkhouser, of Nashville.

Sanderson said he would consider making it an option and not a requirement. The bill said drivers could get the redesigned plate as they renew.

"I know that people don't want to mix religion and politics. I get that," Sanderson said. "But what we want to do is offer that as an alternative. We don't want to force somebody to have a plate with that on it."

The American Eagle Foundation plate is a specialty plate for Tennessee that already uses the phrase. Drivers pay about $57 for that.

If the bill becomes law, drivers would see new standard plates on July 1 and it would cost about $22.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Lawmaker proposes adding 'In God We Trust' to license platesMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.