Lawmaker proposes adding 'In God We Trust' to license plates

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to add something to the state license plates, and his idea is attracting attention.

Rep. Bill Sanderson, R-Kenton, introduced a bill that would include the words "In God We Trust" after his constituents noticed the phrase on driver's cars from neighboring states.

“’In God We Trust' is our national motto. It's on every piece of currency that we use now, so it just kind of was fitting," Sanderson said.

He told Channel 4 that a resident in his district pushed for the phrase after driving around and seeing it on Kentucky tags.

Those four words and their religious implications still raise questions about whether it's constitutional. So far, 19 states approved a similar change.

"Needless to say, other states have already gone through this process, and they had opinions from their attorney generals to rule that it is constitutional and does not go over that boundary of church and state," Sanderson said.

Some Tennesseans agree.

"'In God We Trust' has been on our money a long time, and this country was founded on Christian principles, so I don't think that adding that to a license plate would be a bad thing at all," said Heath Hubbard, of Nashville.

While others believe taxpayer money could be better spent elsewhere.

"I think it's up to the individual to decide if they want to do that, but I feel like the government shouldn't do that, be in a place to tax us into that," said Zach Funkhouser, of Nashville.

Sanderson said he would consider making it an option and not a requirement. The bill said drivers could get the redesigned plate as they renew.

"I know that people don't want to mix religion and politics. I get that," Sanderson said. "But what we want to do is offer that as an alternative. We don't want to force somebody to have a plate with that on it."

The American Eagle Foundation plate is a specialty plate for Tennessee that already uses the phrase. Drivers pay about $57 for that.

If the bill becomes law, drivers would see new standard plates on July 1 and it would cost about $22.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.