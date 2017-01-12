Police: Clarksville hotel robbery may be connected to Smyrna, Franklin robberies

Police do not have video from the Clarksville robbery, but believe it may be connected to a hotel robbery in Smyrna. (Source: Smyrna PD)

Police in Clarksville believe a recent hotel robbery may be connected to a string of robberies in Middle Tennessee.

Police said the robbery happened at the Best Western Inn at 275 Alfred Thun Rd. on Saturday just before 4 a.m. One of the three male suspects had a knife.

Clarksville police are working with police in Smyrna and Franklin to see if recent robberies there are connected to the Best Western robbery.

Two hotel robberies were reported in Smyrna this month, and another was reported in Franklin.

Clarksville police were unable to retrieve surveillance footage from the Best Western robbery, but shared an image of the suspect in one of the Smyrna hotel robberies.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Det. Channing Bartel at 931-648-0656, ext. 5144, or CrimeStoppers at 931-645-8477.

