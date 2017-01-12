Man charged in New Year's Day 2016 murder outside club

A former security guard wanted in a New Year’s Day 2016 murder in Antioch has been arrested.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Marviquari Randle in Carrollton, MS, on Thursday.

Randle, 30, faces a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Jorge Lizanna outside the La Parranda night club on Antioch Pike on in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2016.

Police said Lizanna, 30, was fatally wounded in the parking lot of the club after his friend, Jesus Reyes-Pablo, got out of Lizanna’s car and fire shots in the air. Security guards at the club then opened fire. Police said Randle was working as a security guard that night and is alleged to be culpable in Lizanna’s death.

Metro police and the district attorney’s office raided and padlocked La Parranda as a public nuisance last May.

