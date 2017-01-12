Man charged in New Year's Day 2016 murder outside club

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A federal program is allotting money to four Southeastern states to put more law enforcement on the roads to crack down on speeding drivers.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
Metro police say the drowning of a 4-year-old girl in a pool on Sunday appears accidental.More >>
The U.S. Attorney of the middle district of Tennessee said the video the News 4 I-Team first exposed of a federal inmate communicating with the outside world while in prison will be included in evidence in that inmate’s criminal case.More >>
If you can’t tell the difference between a camel cricket and a brown banded cockroach, you should attend Belmont’s Bug Camp.More >>
A man claims there's a waiting list of 27,000 hoping to take part in an attraction only he can bring.More >>
There are few things Murfreesboro Officer Matt Stern loves more than serving and helping others.More >>
The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.More >>
Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Christian Rentas Guillen. No foul play is suspected in his death.More >>
A Metro police officer has been decommissioned after allegedly taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while investigating a false burglar alarm at a business.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >>
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >>
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >>
Johntae Adams, 16, was killed when the car crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road and Wilson Overall Road. One other student was also killed.More >>
A Metro police officer has been decommissioned after allegedly taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while investigating a false burglar alarm at a business.More >>
A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.More >>
Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.More >>
