BlueCross Bowl to remain in Cookeville

The BlueCross Bowl will remain in Cookeville for the next four years.

The cities of Cookeville and Clarksville presented bid proposals to host the high school football championships. Cookeville and Tennessee Tech University were ultimately awarded hosting rights from 2017 to 2020.

Cookeville has hosted the BlueCross Bowl for the last eight year.

Tennessee Tech Athletic Director Mark Wilson led the rebid effort and will serve as chairman of the 2017 BlueCross Bowl Steering Committee.

“We are humbled and thrilled that the TSSAA Board of Control has entrusted Cookeville and Tennessee Tech to continue hosting the BlueCross Bowl for another four years,” Wilson said in a release. “We feel we've created a standard of excellence by providing a Division I bowl-like experience for Tennessee’s student athletes, their fans and families and look forward to the ongoing partnership with the TSSAA board and its staff to take the experience to an even higher level.”

Cookeville will also continue to host the Toyota East vs. West All-Star Classic. The annual all-star high school football game takes place the week after the BlueCross Bowl games.

