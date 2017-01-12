Missing Williamson County teen found safe

Daniel "Josh" Lumley was last seen at his home Thursday morning. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

A teen reported missing in the area of Old Hillsboro Road and New Highway 96 on Thursday afternoon has been found safe, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel “Josh” Lumley, 16, was last seen at his home on Thursday morning.

