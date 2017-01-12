Missing Williamson County teen found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Missing Williamson County teen found safe

Posted: Updated:
Daniel "Josh" Lumley was last seen at his home Thursday morning. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Daniel "Josh" Lumley was last seen at his home Thursday morning. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A teen reported missing in the area of Old Hillsboro Road and New Highway 96 on Thursday afternoon has been found safe, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel “Josh” Lumley, 16, was last seen at his home on Thursday morning.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.