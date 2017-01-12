Mike Fitzhugh named Rutherford County interim sheriff

Mike Fitzhugh is a former captain at the sheriff’s office who retired in 2013. (WSMV)

Rutherford County commissioners have selected Mike Fitzhugh as the county's new interim sheriff.

Fitzhugh is a former captain at the sheriff’s office who retired in 2013. Before that, he had a career at BellSouth.

He must now restore trust in the department, hire top staff and get the jail re-certified.

“Obviously I’m going to have a pay a lot of attention to that area and I’m going to have to seek some expert advice,” Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh was elected on the third round of voting. Commissioners started with 12 candidates, but only four were nominated as finalists: Fitzhugh, Virgil Gammon, Keith Lowery and Dale Armour.

Armour, a TBI agent, survived until the final round but lost by one vote.

“Mike’s a friend of mine. He was going to be my chief deputy when I ran two years ago. Great guy, he’s going to be good for the county,” Armour said.

Armour finished second in the last sheriff’s election.

Thursday night's vote turns a page in history in Rutherford County by putting a new sheriff in charge as the county hopes to put the scandal of an indicted sheriff behind them.

Sheriff Robert Arnold is in jail awaiting trial on public corruption charges.

"It's time to put this behind us and move forward and work with the sheriff to restore some trust to the sheriff's department. I think tonight we'll start doing that," said Rutherford County Commissioner Brad Turner.

Fitzhugh serves at the pleasure of county commissioners, so they can fire him, unlike an elected sheriff. He will serve as interim sheriff until the next election in 2018 unless Arnold is exonerated and gets his job back.

