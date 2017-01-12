Man wanted in stabbing death of girlfriend arrested

A man wanted in the stabbing death of his girlfriend last July has been arrested.

Dillard Faulkner was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in the 900 block of 16th Avenue North on Thursday.

Faulkner, 25, was wanted in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, Shanequa Murray, 24, on July 3. A warrant for his arrest was issued last month.

