Suspect arrested in thefts of packages from Williamson County homes

A Nashville man is accused of stealing packages from porches and mailboxes of homes in Williamson County.

Detectives began investigating a week before Christmas after several thefts were reported in the Fernvale community.

Jackie Cross, 23, was arrested on unrelated charges in Nashville.

Police recovered several of the stolen packages when Cross was arrested.

Cross is charged with four counts of theft of property.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said additional charges may be filed.

