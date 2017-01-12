TDOT warning drivers about potholes after extreme weather changes

TDOT is issuing a warning to drivers about potholes because of the recent extreme weather changes in Middle Tennessee.

Potholes form when moisture seeps into cracks in the road and then freezes and thaws, which causes the cracks to expand.

Cars driving over the expanded cracks cause them to crumble, which is when the potholes are created.

Tennessee has seen severe temperatures swings, followed by rain, which is what TDOT calls the "perfect condition" for widespread potholes to form.

TDOT says crews will be dispatched all over the state to repair potholes every day. Pothole repair usually costs the state $2 million every year.

Crews typically use "cold mix" asphalt as a temporary fix. Permanent repairs will happen when warmer weather arrives.

One driver who was traveling from Virginia to Maury County told Channel 4 she hit “the granddaddy of all potholes” on Interstate 24 near Briley Parkway.

“It’s really frustrating and time consuming and makes you do thinks you just hadn’t planned on doing,” Linda Belcher said.

Drivers are asked to be on alert and look out for TDOT employees who may be working on highways and bridges. Remember that Tennessee state law requires drivers to move over or slow down for emergency and maintenance vehicles. The fine is up to $500.

The state will reimburse drivers for damage if the potholes had been previously reported and they did not make repairs in a reasonable amount of time. Click here to apply for damage reimbursement.

