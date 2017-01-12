Giles County inmate charged in murder-for-hire investigation

An inmate in Giles County is now charged in a murder-for-hire investigation.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents believe that David Ray Taylor tried to hire someone to kill a resident of Giles County.

Taylor, 49, is charged with one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The TBI became involved in the case on Tuesday at the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.