Officers directing traffic after semi rollover in East Nashville

Nashville International Airport was full of people Monday afternoon hoping to leave all their worries behind, but according to Metro police, they shouldn't.More >>
Nashville International Airport was full of people Monday afternoon hoping to leave all their worries behind, but according to Metro police, they shouldn't.More >>
Following an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations, metro law enforcement officials went head to head encouraging individuals to give blood Monday at Nissan Stadium.More >>
Following an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations, metro law enforcement officials went head to head encouraging individuals to give blood Monday at Nissan Stadium. The Sheriff's office won my a wide margin.More >>
A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.More >>
A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.More >>
The Smyrna Police Department announced Monday that Volunteer Chaplain Leonard Rader passed away Sunday night after a battle with cancer. Chaplain Rader served with the Smyrna PD as a Volunteer Chaplain for almost eight years.More >>
The Smyrna Police Department announced Monday that Volunteer Chaplain Leonard Rader passed away Sunday night after a battle with cancer. Chaplain Rader served with the Smyrna PD as a Volunteer Chaplain for almost eight years.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Nashville this November as a part of a book tour.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Nashville this November as a part of a book tour.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department has extended its hours to include back-to-school shot clinics that provide the required immunizations for Metro Public Schools.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department has extended its hours to include back-to-school shot clinics that provide the required immunizations for Metro Public Schools.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
According to a study from WalletHub, a personal finance website, Murfreesboro, TN is the 10th best city in the country for first-time home buyers.More >>
According to a study from WalletHub, a personal finance website, Murfreesboro, TN is the 10th best city in the country for first-time home buyers.More >>
According to CNBC’s 2017 “America’s Top States for Business,” Tennessee is the second best state in the country in terms of “Transportation and Infrastructure,” second only to Texas.More >>
According to CNBC’s 2017 “America’s Top States for Business,” Tennessee is the second best state in the country in terms of “Transportation and Infrastructure,” second only to Texas.More >>
The son of a former Nashville assistant district attorney has been charged with a serious drug offense and it’s raising questions about his treatment in the courts and his criminal past.More >>
The son of a former Nashville assistant district attorney has been charged with a serious drug offense and it’s raising questions about his treatment in the courts and his criminal past.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >>
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >>
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >>
Johntae Adams, 16, was killed when the car crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road and Wilson Overall Road. One other student was also killed.More >>
Johntae Adams, 16, was killed when the car crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road and Wilson Overall Road. One other student was also killed.More >>
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >>
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >>
Students in Metro Nashville Public Schools will have class on the day of the solar eclipse, and the district is explaining the decision.More >>
Students in Metro Nashville Public Schools will have class on the day of the solar eclipse, and the district is explaining the decision.More >>
Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.More >>
Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.More >>
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >>
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >>