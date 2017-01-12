Officers directing traffic after semi rollover in East Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Officers directing traffic after semi rollover in East Nashville

The wreck happened on Spring Street early Thursday morning. (WSMV) The wreck happened on Spring Street early Thursday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are working to clear the scene of a semi rollover in East Nashville.

A tractor-trailer's load shifted while trying to turn from North 1st Street onto Spring Street, causing the driver to overturn.

Officers are on scene directing traffic. They anticipate it will take a long time for the crash to clear.

The driver does not have serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

