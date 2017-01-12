Officers directing traffic after semi rollover in East Nashville

Officials are working to clear the scene of a semi rollover in East Nashville.

A tractor-trailer's load shifted while trying to turn from North 1st Street onto Spring Street, causing the driver to overturn.

Officers are on scene directing traffic. They anticipate it will take a long time for the crash to clear.

The driver does not have serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

