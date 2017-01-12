Sen. Corker responds to Senate vote on Obamacare repeal

After an overnight marathon and more than seven hours of amendment votes, the Senate is one step closer to getting rid of Obamacare.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Senate passed a budget blueprint to replace President Obama's landmark Affordable Care Act with a 51-48 vote.

This measure is the first step toward repealing Obamacare and will allow Republicans to repeal it with a simple majority.

"The Obamacare bridge is collapsing, and we're sending in a rescue team. Then, we'll build several new bridges to get better healthcare," said Sen. Mike Enzl, R-WY.

The process could take weeks, if not months. The measure will now go to the House for a vote.

Right now, there are still a lot of questions about what kind of an effect repealing Obamacare will have on your healthcare.

While Republicans argue a repeal is necessary, some Democratic leaders say it doesn't make sense to introduce a new healthcare system.

"95 percent of children in America now have affordable, comprehensive health insurance that covers annual physicals and dental care and hospital stays. Why would we want to move backwards instead of building on that 95 percent?" said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, issued a statement after voting in favor of the resolution:

The Affordable Care Act has led to high premiums, rising out-of-pocket costs, and reduced choice across the Volunteer State, and I am pleased Congress has initiated the repeal and replace process,” said Corker. “We need a health care system that works for the American people, and I am encouraged that the debate has shifted in recent weeks from ‘repeal only’ to ‘repeal and replace’ in a thoughtful and deliberative manner. It is important to provide the incoming Trump administration, including its top health care official Dr. Tom Price, with time to review the regulatory and legislative steps needed to replace the Affordable Care Act with a responsible alternative that works well for Tennesseans and does not waste taxpayer resources.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, was the only Republican to vote against the measure. Paul said he wasn't ready to repeal Obamacare without first knowing a specific plan to replace it.

