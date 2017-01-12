Madison burglary suspect found passed out inside business - WSMV Channel 4

Madison burglary suspect found passed out inside business

The burglar was found inside the building around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV) The burglar was found inside the building around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested a suspect in connection a break-in at a Madison business.

The burglar alarm call at the Metro PCS store on Old Hickory Boulevard went off around 4:40 a.m. Thursday.

The burglar reportedly got in by breaking through the glass of a front door.

When police arrived, they found an intoxicated man passed out inside the building.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for minor cuts to his hands. He was later booked into jail.

