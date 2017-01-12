Michelle Obama surprises fans on 'Tonight Show'

#FallonTonight was trending on Twitter nationwide Thursday morning after Michelle Obama made her final late-night appearance as first lady.

Host Jimmy Fallon and FLOTUS got down to important business by sharing some thank you notes.

"Thank you, Barack, for proving you're not a lame duck - but my very own silver fox," said Obama during the segment. "I'm angling for a good gift."

Fallon wrote a thank you note to Obama for "bringing a whole new meaning for the right to bear arms," while pulling up a picture of the first lady showing off her muscles.

"Finally, thank you Mrs. Obama for always promoting physical fitness, and hey, since you like exercise so much, how about running for president?" said Fallon as the audience erupted in cheers.

Fallon also had a big surprise for guests who thought they were recording thank you messages for the first lady. What they didn't know is that Obama was there waiting in the wings to surprise them.

Fallon showed a compilation video of the fans freaking out, including one father who thanked Obama for inspiring his daughter to try the salad bar at school.

