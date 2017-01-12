2 people shot in possible carjacking in Madison

Police say at least two people were shot in Madison on Wednesday night.

The shooting, which happened on the 3600 block of Willow Creek Court, is believed to have been linked to a carjacking.

Police also searched for a possible third victim who they thought left the scene in a car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found a car with several bullet holes down the street from the incident.

