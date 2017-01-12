Nashville airport sets record with 13M passengers in 2016

According to CNBC’s 2017 “America’s Top States for Business,” Tennessee is the second best state in the country in terms of “Transportation and Infrastructure,” second only to Texas.More >>
According to CNBC’s 2017 “America’s Top States for Business,” Tennessee is the second best state in the country in terms of “Transportation and Infrastructure,” second only to Texas.More >>
The son of a former Nashville assistant district attorney has been charged with a serious drug offense and it’s raising questions about his treatment in the courts and his criminal past.More >>
The son of a former Nashville assistant district attorney has been charged with a serious drug offense and it’s raising questions about his treatment in the courts and his criminal past.More >>
One person has died after being rescued from a fire on Saturday on Parkway Avenue.More >>
One person has died after being rescued from a fire on Saturday on Parkway Avenue.More >>
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Scott Brown, a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault.More >>
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Scott Brown, a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault.More >>
Nashville resident Mark K. White, 64, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.More >>
Nashville resident Mark K. White, 64, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.More >>
Following an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations, metro law enforcement officials went head to head encouraging individuals to give blood Monday at Nissan Stadium.More >>
Following an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations, metro law enforcement officials went head to head encouraging individuals to give blood Monday at Nissan Stadium.More >>
A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.More >>
A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.More >>
A minivan and a truck crashed at the intersection of Old TVA Road and New Highway 7 around 5:15 a.m.More >>
A minivan and a truck crashed at the intersection of Old TVA Road and New Highway 7 around 5:15 a.m.More >>
The Hendersonville man is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter on her first day of school last year.More >>
The Hendersonville man is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter on her first day of school last year.More >>
Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.More >>
Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.More >>