Police looking for gunman after 17-year-old shot in north Nashville

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in north Nashville early Thursday morning.

The teenager claims he was standing at the corner of Westchester and Brookdale drives waiting for a ride when someone shot him multiple times.

A neighbor said she could hear the shooting from inside of her house.

"First they sounded like firecrackers, but then they rapidly started shooting off ... So we knew something was happening because sounds like that don't happen down here," said Desiree Hathaway.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover after being shot in the leg.

Right now, the teen is saying he doesn’t know the gunman or why he was shot.

Police say they don’t know yet if someone fired the shots from a car or if the gunman was on foot. They’re still working on a suspect description.

