Attorney accused of stealing from injured student's family arrested

A Middle Tennessee family says they're out more than $100,000 because of a crooked lawyer, and this isn’t their first hardship.

Baylor Bramble’s story touched lives in Tennessee and across the country.

The Siegel High School student suffered a traumatic head injury on the football field in October 2015.

While Baylor fought for his life in the hospital, the family got more bad news. Baylor's grandfather had died.

“We had gone through all of this, our lives had changed, and then her father's passing,” said Pastor David Bramble.

Baylor's father said the family was humbled when attorney Andy Allman offered to help with the estate.

Allman told them his own brother suffered an injury similar to Baylor's, and he knew what they were going through.

After the Brambles’ house sold, the family waited months for a check. When they finally received one, they said it bounced.

“Prior to tonight, he was continuously telling us everything is OK and it's a mistake, even though we knew that wasn't true,” David Bramble said.

The TBI raided Allman's home on Wednesday. He was arrested on theft of property charges.

Channel 4 went to his home on Wednesday, but Allman was not there.

“For us, it's not a money thing. It really isn't. I mean, my goodness, we've been a living example that God is going to take care of us. We know that,” David Bramble said.

A few weeks ago Baylor had a seizure.

“It really set him back significantly,” his father said.

David Bramble said the money would have been used for medical expenses going forward.

“We don't know what the future holds. We don't know how long this journey will be. We know we are going to be OK. We know God is going to get us through it, but certainly the sale of the home would have given us some financial peace throughout that journey, and that's kind of been taken away from us,” he said.

David Bramble said it's unlikely his family will ever see that money, but he is at peace.

“Are we mad? No, we're blessed. We’ve received so much love and care from the community that shame on me if I were to get mad at anyone. We've seen too much good in our community,” he said.

David Bramble has a message for Allman.

“I would only say to him, we can still forgive him, God can still forgive him. I just pray that he will seek to do what's right and seek that forgiveness,” he said.

A GoFundMe page is still active for the Bramble family. Click here to donate.

Allman has been accused by other clients of taking their money and then dropping their cases. However this appears to be the most significant amount of money Allman is accused of swindling so far.

