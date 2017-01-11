Interim sheriff application reveals details of Rutherford sheriff's office

A former employee of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the sheriff had a hit list and ignored advice from his own attorney.

The new information is coming out because the former employee, Tommy Thompson, is a candidate for the job of interim sheriff. He was asked why he was fired by Sheriff Robert Arnold.

Thompson is the former Rutherford County Jail administrator. In his written application, he revealed what happened when Arnold first realized he was under investigation and that his own staff was helping the TBI and FBI.

Channel 4 first broke the story on JailCigs in April 2015. Arnold pretended he didn’t know about the electronic cigarette company he co-owned with his chief deputy.

Days after that story first aired, Thompson said he was called into a meeting with Arnold and Chief Randy Garrett. Thompson said Garrett asked, “We have a leak. What do you know about it?”

Thompson said in the following days, he heard a rumor that Arnold had a “hit list” of people he suspected had informed on him and he intended to fire.

Thompson said he wrote an email to Arnold with a copy to the assistant county attorney Evan Cope. Thompson said, “In the email, I reminded Sheriff Arnold it was illegal to fire whistleblowers” and “harass witnesses.”

Thompson said Cope wrote back and said, “Tommy is absolutely right, and I agree with him 100 percent.”

But Arnold didn’t take that advice, even after the TBI and FBI raided his office. Arnold fired Thompson and Deputy Chief Virgil Gammon. Both men are now applying for the interim sheriff petition.

Rutherford County commissioners meet Thursday night and are expected to choose one of the 12 candidates to serve as interim sheriff.

