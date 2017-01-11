Lawmakers assured VW Chattanooga plant will not lose jobs after indictments

The Volkswagen plant came to Chattanooga when right after the recession, when the jobs were needed the most.

"Volkswagen built their plant in Chattanooga in 2009, and it was at a time when the national economy was doing very badly," said Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga. "It cushioned Chattanooga from the effects of that and it's been a huge boom to our economy there."

The FBI announced Wednesday that Volkswagen had pleaded guilty to three felonies in connection to the emissions cheating scheme where employees used cheating software to pass U.S. emissions tests. The U.S. Attorney General found that employees tried to cover up the scheme by destroying materials related to it.

The company agreed to pay $4.3 billion in criminal and civil penalties.

"It caused everyone concern, not just at the idea that they were being dishonest, which is bad enough by itself, but the idea that it might affect jobs in Chattanooga and in southeast Tennessee was of particular concern," McCormick said.

The Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga employs 3,200 people and has more than 9,500 suppliers.

"We've seen Volkswagen obviously has some problems, but to their credit I think they stepped up to the plate and admitted it," said House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.

The relief comes from the news that jobs should not be impacted by the settlement.

"Luckily for us, Volkswagen stated from the very beginning that their strategy no matter what happened was to continue expand in the United States," McCormick said. "As a matter of fact, they've agreed to double the size of the plant. And just as recently as the last few days, they've reiterated that."

Gov. Bill Haslam said in a statement Wednesday:

Volkswagen is incredibly important to Chattanooga and the state’s economy. I have spoken with Volkswagen officials several times over the last couple of days, and they have assured me that this settlement won’t restrict in any way their capital expansion plans in Chattanooga. In fact, they have committed to bringing even more jobs to Chattanooga. So the future is bright for our workforce, and VW can continue doing what it does best, which is building great cars in Tennessee.

Click here to read the full U.S. Attorney General's report.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.