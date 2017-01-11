Former inmate sues sheriff, claims he prevented her abortion

Former inmate Kei’Choura Cathey is suing the Maury County sheriff, saying she blocked her from getting an abortion. (WSMV)

A former pregnant inmate in Maury County is suing Sheriff Bucky Rowland claiming he prevented her from getting an abortion.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District court by her attorney last month claims Kei’Choura Cathey learned of her pregnancy in August 2015, a few weeks after being arrested and jailed on charges relating to a robbery and shooting in Columbia.

At the end of August, the complaint says Cathey notified Sheriff Rowland she wanted to have an abortion.

Channel 4 spoke to the sheriff by phone. He said he offered Cathey transportation but refused to use county funding to pay for the abortion because her life wasn’t in danger and the pregnancy wasn’t a product of rape or incest.

Cathey’s lawsuit alleges she was denied access to necessary medical care and Sheriff Rowland violated her civil rights by failing to establish policies, practices and customs to provide access to abortions for pregnant inmates.

Cathey bonded out of jail in January 2016, but the suit says it was too late at that point to terminate the pregnancy.

Her attorney Lee Brooks told Channel 4 he can’t comment on the case because of U.S. district court rules.

