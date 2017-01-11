Demolition permit pulled on longtime Music Row studio, hold placed on permit

Since the turn of the 20th century, the JE Gilmore House has watched Nashville grow up around it. A longtime Music Row recording studio on 19th Avenue South, some worry it won't be part of Nashville's future.

"For myself as a native Nashvillian, somebody who is familiar with the story of Music Row and its importance to identity in Music City, so many of these properties are worthy of preservation," said Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell. "The trick is, I don't own the properties. The city doesn't own the properties. They're all in the hands of private property owners."

The owners of the JE Gilmore House, Verges-James LLC, first pulled a permit for demolition last year. Nothing happened that time. They've just pulled the permit again with the Metro Historical Commission, placing a 90-day stay on it while options are considered.

"It's up to the property owners," O'Connell said. "They have gotten offers in the past and would've been happy to see those offers through fruition. They've been very candid. If they found the right tenant, the buildings could remain another 20 years."

Attempts to reach Verges-James LLC were not returned by deadline Wednesday.

O'Connell said some Music Row property owners haven't applied for the National Registry of Historic Places because of uncertainty over their investment potential.

"We can certainly build a better tool kit, but if we do that with incentives, frequently those incentives don't keep pace with the market," he said. "If we do it through restrictions, then we're coming against issues like property rights."

Just a few doors down, demolition is happening now to the former Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers, once a Warner Brothers Record Label headquarters. After reps for the building's owners declared it a financial burden, work started to turn it into a parking lot.

With an old building going and a new development coming in right across the street, the porch of the JE Gilmore House is still watching all the changes for now.

"The question is, does the future weave in any elements of the past?" O'Connell asked. "I'm looking for any way I can to protect those buildings. I'd love to have these guys feel like they can maintain these buildings for the next 20 years."

O'Connell said he's working with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help find ideal tenants who can come in at market price and save some of the Music Row buildings.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.