Painted rocks look to put smiles on faces

Emily Gouldener and her son Hudson love to do things together. They love it more when what they’re doing has a positive impact on the rest of their city.

It should come as no surprise that in a family where mother and son like to play in the backyard with painted sticks, they’d also have no problem playing with rocks.

“Absolutely, why not? It’s easy. Everyone has rocks. We live in Nashville, right?” Gouldener said.

In a red bucket parked next to the dining room table sit rocks and colors, destined to collide. Gouldener and her son call it 615 Rocks, their area code kindness project where the painted rocks are spread randomly across town.

“It brings joy, and I felt like every single one of us could do something, no matter how small, to make someone smile,” Gouldener said.

“Sometimes I do my mom’s name on them, other people’s names like Grayson, Jack,” Hudson said.

There’s no motive, no price tag and no end in sight. The painted rocks won’t change the world, but they may put a smile on someone’s face.

615 Rocks won’t just been seen in random spots on the ground around Nashville. A wall of the inspiring rocks is coming to west Nashville and the Dream Center Church.

