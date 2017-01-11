Taxpayers might have to pay for commissioner's lawsuit

Warren County Commissioner Michael Wilcher believes in the power of proof.

Wilcher recorded Channel 4’s interview with him Wednesday. His camera was also rolling at a 2014 county commission meeting when he said he was threatened by fellow Commissioner Ron Lee.

"If you ever send a piece of mail to my property again at my house, I'll whip your ass, do you understand me?" Lee said in the video recording that has now been posted on YouTube.

Wilcher was a citizen at the time. He was elected commissioner the following week.

Seven months later he filed a lawsuit against his own county saying Lee had assaulted him and that the county condoned it.

"By not addressing it for seven to eight months after the fact," Wilcher said.

A federal judge recently dismissed the case calling it a "childish spat." Now there's a big debate over who should foot the county's $59,000 dollar legal fees: Wilcher or the taxpayers.

"I'd say the taxpayers should not pay for it," said one Wilson County resident.

"It wouldn't be my fellow citizens. They didn't bring a lawsuit against the commissioner, he did," another said.

Wilcher said he thinks taxpayers should feel good about paying the fees.

"If I was a citizen and it was going to cost me $1.50 to $1.80 to say to the elected officials of Warren County don't treat citizens that way, yes ma'am," Wilcher said.

Channel 4 asked Lee, the commissioner seen in the video, for an interview. He said he did not want to comment.

"How would an elected official justify threatening a citizen? I would have loved to have heard his comment," Wilcher said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.