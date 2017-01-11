Challenges ahead for implementing $800M Nashville sidewalk, bike lane plan

Pockets of Davidson County don't have sidewalks or bike lanes, sometimes leading to people getting hit or killed.

Metro leaders are hoping a draft plan released this week will improve safety around neighborhoods and main streets.

"I feel a little bit more uncomfortable riding on the road than I used to be," said Scott Turner, a bicyclist.

Turner owns Trace Bikes in Bellevue and only lives a couple of miles away, but he doesn't trust riding to the office.

"With that heavy traffic, there's more opportunity to get hit, injured or killed," Turner said.

Nashville leaders heard those concerns and drafted a lengthy WalknBike plan released this week. Nora Kern, of Walk Bike Nashville, is one advocate keeping a close eye on how it shakes out.

"The 2008 plan was a good first run but I don't think we've seen quite as much accomplished as we would have liked," Kern said.

How it will be implemented throughout the city is key. Metro leaders said it will cost more than $800 million to do every sidewalk and bike lane improvement needed. It's a number Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said is unrealistic. However, she said during a public meeting about the plan that "we will take these recommendations and have a hard look at our priorities in the coming fiscal year."

It's unclear how much money will go toward those improvements this year and what areas those changes will occur. Last year, Nashville taxpayers paid $30 million.

"It is indeed challenging, so I think we have to look strategically at how we're spending those dollars, how we budget," said Metro Councilwoman Angie Henderson, of District 34 which includes Green Hills.

City leaders said they are also looking at federal and state grants to help pay. Some may think it's money better spent elsewhere.

"What I say to folks is sidewalks are the foundation to any transit system, whether that be train, bus, whatever form that takes," Henderson said. "If you can't walk to transit, no one's going to take transit."

Councilwoman Henderson is also pushing a bill to have developers build sidewalks with their projects, which could help bring the cost down for taxpayers. That bill was introduced to Metro Council and deferred as developers and city leaders consider the best way to move forward, Henderson said.

The WalknBike plan will guide city leaders on how much money they should spend. Residents can weigh in on where they think the need is highest through January.

