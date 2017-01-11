Hendersonville attorney accused of stealing from clients arrested

A Hendersonville attorney accused of taking his clients’ money then dropping their cases has been arrested.

Andy Allman was arrested on Wednesday after the TBI raided his home.

An indictment from Davidson County Criminal Court says Allman stole between $60,000 and $250,000 from a woman. It is unclear if the woman was a client of Allman.

Allman was suspended from practicing law after dozens of clients complained that he would take their retainer fees and stop communicating.

Some clients found out their cases had been dismissed on the internet after they were already out thousands of dollars.

