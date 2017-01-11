Small plane crash reported in Smith County

The plane crash happened on McCall Street in Smith County (Source: Smith County Insider)

A small plane crash has been reported in Smith County.

According to the Smith County EMA director, the plane crashed on McCall Street in Smith County.

The pilot was the only person on the plane. He was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Sources tell Channel 4 the pilot is Collin McDonald. Last year, he recreated a transcontinental flight from 1911 while a student at Middle Tennessee State University.

McDonald was last listed in stable condition.

