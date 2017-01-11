2 suspects charged in murder of Nolensville man

Two young men have been charged in connection with the murder of a Nolensville man on New Year’s Day.

Miles Holt and Kyle Elliott are each charged with one count of criminal homicide in the murder of Robert Ward. Both men have been booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Family members said Ward, 43, was killed after someone was banging on his door the night of Jan. 1. His son called 911 after finding his father lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

Holt, 18, is being held on a $750,000. Elliott, 20, is being held on an $850,000 bond.

"I've got his hat on my head. I've got his ring around my neck. He'd give you anything you ever wanted," said Jordan Ward, Robert's oldest son.

Jordan Ward said he takes a part of his father everywhere he goes.

"I love my family. Stick in there, we will get through it," he said.

Jordan Ward told Channel 4 he had seen Holt before, but had never seen Elliott.

"I've met him (Holt) one time. I don't really know that much about him. I just know he's an 18-year-old punk and he pulled a heinous crime," he said.

