Police search for gunman in 2 east Nashville robberies

Police said the man robbed the Shell station at 4800 Gallatin Pike on Wednesday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are looking for the man accused of robbing two east Nashville businesses this week.

Police said the gunman entered the Shell station at 4800 Gallatin Pike just before noon Wednesday and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. He then ran away on foot.

Tuesday night, police said the same man was a patron at Drifters BBQ at 1008 Woodland Street for more than an hour when he went outside to smoke. When he returned, he robbed the business, employees and customers of their belongings at gunpoint.

The suspect is a white man with a beard and mustache. He is approximately 5’4” tall with a thin build. He may be missing some teeth. He was wearing a camouflage t-shit over a long-sleeved shirt and a dark knit cap.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

