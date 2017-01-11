Teachers, students remember Clarksville student killed in hunting accident

At Richview Middle School, intervention teacher Michelle Quinn considered Brock Blick to be part of her family. (WSMV)

A Clarksville middle school is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

Brock Blick, 11, was killed in a hunting accident Sunday afternoon. Brock’s visitation took place Wednesday in Clarksville.

At Richview Middle School, intervention teacher Michelle Quinn considered Brock to be part of her family.

“He was the sweetest child," Quinn said. “I know for me, and I know for a lot of other teachers, they're our kids. You have them every day, you see them, you get to know them like you do your own children.”

Quinn said she and others will remember Brock as a kind and helpful young man.

“We had a conversation yesterday with his class, a lot of the kids would say, (Brock) would always ask if something was wrong, or what can I do to help you?” Quinn said.

Wednesday, students made cards to send to the Blick family. Each one illustrates a goodbye to their dear friend.

“They wanted to let Brock's parents know how much they thought of him and how they're going to miss him,” Quinn said. “They think and hope it will help them somehow.”

Brock's life was cut short during a hunting accident on Sunday afternoon. Authorities are still conducting their investigation as to what happened.

Brock's mother, Jeri Blick, said in an email that it was a freak accident and that no one is to blame.

Jeri Blick told Channel 4 her son was hunting with his father and a group of friends at the time. Brock was her only son.

Quinn shared a message for the Blick family as they continue to grieve.

“We are here for them, and we love Brock. He will always be remembered and we will always think of him fondly,” she said.

Brock's funeral is Thursday at First Baptist Church of Clarksville.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.