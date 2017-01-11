Ex-Vols guard Mostella cited on drug paraphernalia charge - WSMV Channel 4

Ex-Vols guard Mostella cited on drug paraphernalia charge

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee guard Detrick Mostella has a court date later this month after being cited on a misdemeanor charge of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Tennessee announced Tuesday that Mostella was dismissed from the team. The release announcing Mostella's exit didn't specify a reason for his dismissal. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement that Mostella "unfortunately has not lived up to" the "standards that members of this program will be held to."

Mostella, 23, has a Jan. 25 court date on the misdemeanor charge. University of Tennessee police said Mostella was cited Dec. 14 after officers responded to a report regarding "the odor of marijuana" in his residence.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the citation.

Mostella was averaging 10.5 points per game for Tennessee (8-7, 1-2 SEC).

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

