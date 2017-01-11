Prized buck costs hunter hefty fine

The hunter had to pay a fine of $9,250. (Source: TWRA)

New legislation enforcing heavy penalties on hunters convicted of illegally killing big game has been enforced in Jefferson County.

Clarence Robertson, 63, pleaded guilty to killing an 11-point buck back in November on a property which he did not have permission to hunt.

Recent legislation changed the penalties for illegal white-tailed deer hunting. For a deer with 10 points, the fine is $1,000 for the animal and $500 for each point. The fee is bumped up to $750 for an 11-point buck.

The judge decided Robertson will have to pay a $9,250 restitution fine for the buck on top of court fees.

The firearm has been returned to the owner. Jefferson County High School FFA paid for the deer to be processed and the meat was donated to charity.

