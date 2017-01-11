MTSU theater department legend dies at 97

Former Middle Tennessee State University professor emerita Dorethe "Dot" Pigg Tucker died on Sunday at the age of 97.

Tucker, a graduate from then Middle Tennessee State College, joined the university faculty in 1956 and became a part of the speech and theater department when it was formed in 1965.

For more than 15 years, the “founding mother” of the university’s theater department helped direct, produce and perform in more than 100 plays through the university until her retirement in 1981.

In 1987, Dorethe Tucker and her husband, H. Clayton Tucker, who served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at MTSU, were honored by the university by naming the theater inside the Dramatic Arts Auditorium for the couple.

Dorethe Tucker and her husband were also founding members of the Tennessee Theatre Association.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.